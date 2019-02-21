Proposed bills aim to eliminate Columbus Day holiday

DENVER – Colorado legislators are considering two proposals that would end the Columbus Day holiday.

One bill, HB19-1185, would replace Columbus day with Colorado Day — a new state holiday. A second bill, HB19-1056, would make Election Day a state legal holiday in place of Columbus Day.

Wednesday the House State, Veterans, & Military Affairs committee voted 7-2 to advance HB-1185 to the full house. It would set Colorado Day to fall on the first Monday in August, to celebrate the state’s admission into the United States.

The same committee voted to indefinitely postpone consideration of HB 1056.