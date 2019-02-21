Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Proposed bills aim to eliminate Columbus Day holiday

DENVER – Colorado legislators are considering two proposals that would end the Columbus Day holiday.

One bill, HB19-1185, would replace Columbus day with Colorado Day — a new state holiday. A second bill, HB19-1056, would make Election Day a state legal holiday in place of Columbus Day.

Wednesday the House State, Veterans, & Military Affairs committee voted 7-2 to advance HB-1185 to the full house. It would set Colorado Day to fall on the first Monday in August, to celebrate the state’s admission into the United States.

The same committee voted to indefinitely postpone consideration of HB 1056.

 

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Monument’s historic arch comes down

Monument’s historic arch comes down

6:02 pm
Proposed bills aim to eliminate Columbus Day holiday

Proposed bills aim to eliminate Columbus Day holiday

6:01 pm
Police and FBI looking for suspect in bank robberies

Police and FBI looking for suspect in bank robberies

5:31 pm
Monument’s historic arch comes down
Covering Colorado

Monument’s historic arch comes down

Proposed bills aim to eliminate Columbus Day holiday
Capitol Watch

Proposed bills aim to eliminate Columbus Day holiday

Police and FBI looking for suspect in bank robberies
Covering Colorado

Police and FBI looking for suspect in bank robberies

Scroll to top
Skip to content