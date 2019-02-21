House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill

DENVER – The Colorado House Judiciary committee is hearing testimony today about new legislation that would enable law enforcement officers or family members to ask a court to temporarily remove the firearms of a person who could be a danger to themselves or others.

The Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill, more commonly known as a Red Flag Law, is sponsored by freshman Rep. Tom Sullivan, (D) of Centennial. He lost his son Alex in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting. He’s joined by House Majority Leader Rep. Alec Garnett, (D) Denver, Sen. Lois Court, (D) Denver, and Sen. Brittany Pettersen, (D) Lakewood.

News5 will keep you updated on arguments for and against HB19-1177 as it is under consideration by the committee. There is a packed room for the event which got underway at 1:30 p.m.

During a media event last week, Rep. Sullivan called it the Deputy Zackari Parrish III Violence Protection Act, named after the Douglas County deputy shot and killed on New Year’s Eve 2017 by a mentally ill veteran named Matthew Riehl. Riehl’s mental health concerns were known to his relatives, doctors, and law enforcement prior to shooting.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock is among the supporters of the measure. As he spoke before the committee he commented that today would be Deputy Parrish’s 31st birthday.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners has come out against the bill, declaring it will “do nothing to prevent another Columbine, Aurora, or Parkland.” The group condemns the legislation stating it is “designed to strip gun owners of their lawfully owned property, without due process, violating both their Second and Fifth Amendment rights,” says RMGO Executive Director Dudley Brown.

The nation’s largest gun owners group, the NRA, has voiced support for extreme risk protection orders as recently as March 2018 in the wake of the shootings at Parkland. Comments made by NRA chief lobbyist Chris Cox were made in the wake of a meeting with President Donald Trump. However, Congress did not act on calls for such laws at the federal level.