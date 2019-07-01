Most global markets up … OPEC weighs extension of output cuts … Helmet maker rounds out football portfolio with new headgear

TOKYO (AP) — Global markets took heart today from revived hopes for progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China after President Donald Trump met with China’s Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 Summit in Japan. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.8%, while Germany’s DAX was up 1.5%. Britain’s FTSE 200 added 0.9%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 2.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi was marginally lower. The Shanghai Composite rose 2.2%.

VIENNA (AP) _ The oil producers’ cartel, OPEC, is considering a six- to nine-month extension of its current deal to cut production amid weakening demand due to slowing global economic growth. Member representatives are meeting today at OPEC headquarters in Vienna. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran and attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz have sent oil prices higher in recent days.

TOKYO (AP) _ South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says the vice foreign minister has summoned the Japanese ambassador to Seoul to demand that Japan withdraw restrictions on exports of materials used in technology products. The ministry says that Vice Minister Cho Sei-young told the ambassador that the controls could hurt South Korea’s industry and bilateral relations between the countries.

BRUSSELS (AP) _ European Union leaders have suspended their top jobs summit without result and plan to meet again Tuesday morning to try to break the deadlock. The leaders had been meeting for more than 18 hours to try to name up to five candidates to lead the EU’s main institutions for at least the next five years.

SEATTLE (AP) _ The company that produces the top-rated helmet for NFL players and introduced a youth version of the headgear is now rolling out a version for flag football. Seattle-based VICIS produces the top-rated helmet according to testing by the NFL and the NFLPA. The company unveiled a youth version of the helmet last year with an influx of funding, including contributions from Aaron Rodgers. Next up is head protection intended for use with youth flag and 7-on-7 football.