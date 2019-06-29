Stocks end with big monthly gain…Oil futures fall… Trump and Xi Jinping meet over trade issues

UNDATED (AP) _ Wall Street has ended a wobbly week with broad gains, closing the books on June with its biggest monthly gain since January. On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,941. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 73 points, or 0.3%, to close at 26,599. The Nasdaq composite rose 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,006.24. And the Russell 2000 index climbed 20 points, or 1.3%, to 1,566.

UNDATED (AP) _ Oil prices have fallen. Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 96 cents Friday to settle at $58.47 a barrel. At the same time, Brent crude, the international standard, held steady at $66.55 a barrel. In other energy commodity futures trading on Friday, wholesale gasoline slid 3 cents to $1.92 per gallon. Heating oil declined 2 cents to $1.93 per gallon. And natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

OSAKA, Japan (AP) _ President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) have agreed to a cease-fire in their yearlong trade war. Trump said Saturday that U.S. tariffs will remain in place against Chinese imports while negotiations continue, but the additional trade penalties he has threatened against other Chinese goods will not take effect for the “time being.” Trump said the economic powers will restart stalled talks that have already gone 11 rounds.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ American Airlines says mechanics are defying a court order and continuing delays that are disrupting summer flights. The unions say American is at fault for walking away from contract talks, leading to low morale among the workers. American’s lawsuit against two unions over an alleged work slowdown goes to trial next week.

SEATTLE (AP) _ A former Microsoft sports marketing director has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after admitting he tried to embezzle $1.5 million _ including $240,000 worth of Super Bowl tickets. Jeff Tran was sentenced to 28 months on Friday. Tran oversaw Microsoft’s promotional relationship with the NFL. Prosecutors say he stole blocks of tickets to the 2016 and 2017 Super Bowls and sold them to a broker for his own gain.