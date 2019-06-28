Stocks higher…WSJ report, Mac Pro to be assembled in China…Honda, more air bag recalls

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks remain higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve gave 18 of the country’s largest banks permission to raise dividends and buy back more stock. Late yesterday, the Fed approved plans by those banks to return more money to shareholders. The approvals were part of the Fed’s annual checkup of the banking system.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting away from a U.S. assembly line it had been using for that product in recent years. The report cited unidentified people familiar with the plan. Apple issued a statement saying the new Mac Pro will be designed and engineered in California, but wouldn’t say where it will be assembled. Apple has been assembling Mac Pros in Austin, Texas, since 2013.

DETROIT (AP) _ Honda says it’s recalling 1.6 million vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, finishing its required recalls six months ahead of schedule. When the latest recall is done, Honda says it will have recalled 22.6 million inflators in almost 13 million vehicles. The recalls include many Honda and Acura models from 2003 through 2015.

NEW YORK (AP) _ A federal appeals court in New York City is considering whether the securities fraud conviction against the former drug company executive known as “Pharma Bro” should be thrown out. An attorney for Martin Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) urged the court to overturn a 2017 guilty verdict, claiming the trial judge gave confusing instructions to the jury about the law. A prosecutor insisted the instructions were proper. The court is expected to issue a written decision at a later date.

ROME (AP) _ Italy’s privacy watchdog says it has fined Facebook $1.13 million over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. The government agency says it determined that 57 Italians had downloaded the thisisyourdigitallife app through a Facebook login, and as a result, the app acquired data of nearly 215,000 Italian users.