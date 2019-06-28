Stocks edge higher…Consumer spending up 0.4%…Charlotte gets Lowes tech hub

NEW YORK (AP) _ Banks are leading stocks higher in morning trading on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve gave many of them permission to raise dividends and buy back more stock. Late yesterday, the Fed approved plans by the country’s 18 biggest banks to return more money to shareholders. The approvals were part of the Fed’s annual checkup of the banking system.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Consumer spending increased 0.4% in May, a modest gain that suggests Americans remain cautious about their finances. The Commerce Department said that incomes rose 0.5% and inflation remained tame, increasing just 1.5% in the past year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Lowe’s has selected Charlotte, North Carolina, to house a 2,000-employee global tech hub. Lowe’s is putting $153 million toward the project, while the state’s is giving a $54 million incentives grant to be paid over 12 years if Lowe’s meets job creation and investment targets.

NEW YORK (AP) — RealReal, the secondhand-fashion online retailer, is going public today, testing investors’ appetite for an online marketplace for pre-owned discounted Gucci handbags and other luxury goods. The San Francisco company, founded in 2011, will debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker “REAL.” Yesterday, the offering of 15 million shares was priced at $20 each. That would raise $300 million before expenses.

BEIJING (AP) _ Tesla says a fire in one of its cars in Shanghai was caused by the failure of a single battery module and investigators found no defects in the car’s systems. Tesla said that a joint team examined the battery, software, manufacturing information and the vehicle’s history following the April fire in an underground garage. Tesla said in May it was issuing a battery-related software update.