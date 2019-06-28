Solid gains for Wall Street…Oil prices fall… Report: Apple to move Mac Pro assembly to China

UNDATED (AP) _ Stocks are closing out a rocky second quarter with solid gains as banks led indexes higher. The industry rose after the Federal Reserve gave the country’s 18 biggest banks permission to pay more dividends and buy back more of their own stock. The S&P 500 gained 16 points, or 0.6%, to close at 2,941. The Dow rose 73 points, or 0.3%, to 26,599. The Nasdaq added 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,006 and the Russell 2000 rose 20 points, or 1.3%, to 1,566.

UNDATED (AP) _ Energy futures have closed mostly lower. Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 96 cents today to settle at $58.47 a barrel in New York. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international standard, held steady at $66.55 a barrel in London. In other commodity futures trading, wholesale gasoline slid 3 cents to $1.92 per gallon. Heating oil declined 2 cents to $1.93 per gallon. And natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ A newspaper is reporting that Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting away from a U.S. assembly line it had been using for that product in recent years. The Wall Street Journal cites unidentified people familiar with the move. In a statement, Apple says the new Mac Pro will be designed and engineered in California, but wouldn’t say where it will be assembled. Mac Pros have been assembled in Austin, Texas, since 2013.

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ Chemical manufacturer Chemours says the DuPont Co. massively downplayed the cost of environmental liabilities that Chemours would be saddled after it was spun off from DuPont in 2015. A lawsuit says the maximum liability exposure figures that DuPont certified prior to the spinoff have proven to be “systematically and spectacularly wrong.” DuPont has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and calls for private arbitration of disputes.

NEW YORK (AP) _ A former top executive at a private equity firm whose investors included the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in New York. Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, an Egyptian national, has been under house arrest in New York since being granted bail in April. Prosecutors say he joined other executives to fraudulently boost the value of the firm’s investments by over $500 million.