Teacher discount to return to Target stores

(CNN Newsource) – Summer just got started, but Target is already thinking about back to school. The retail chain is bringing back an extra discount for teachers.

Starting July 13th Target stores will offer educators 15% off on school supplies, clothes, and other Back-to-School essentials.

Those who want to take advantage of the discount can enter their Teacher ID on the Teacher Prep Event website.

A coupon to take advantage of the discount will be mailed to the address used when you register.

The discount cannot be used on electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial and travel size items, swim, sleepwear, Fan Central, clearance, items from Target+TM Partners, and Levi’s Red Tab merchandise.