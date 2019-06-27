Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Teacher discount to return to Target stores

Target storefront (Photo courtesy NBC News)

(CNN Newsource) – Summer just got started, but Target is already thinking about back to school. The retail chain is bringing back an extra discount for teachers.

Starting July 13th Target stores will offer educators 15% off on school supplies, clothes, and other Back-to-School essentials.

Those who want to take advantage of the discount can enter their Teacher ID on the Teacher Prep Event website.

A coupon to take advantage of the discount will be mailed to the address used when you register.

The discount cannot be used on electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial and travel size items, swim, sleepwear, Fan Central, clearance, items from Target+TM Partners, and Levi’s Red Tab merchandise.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Teacher discount to return to Target stores

Teacher discount to return to Target stores

5:56 pm
Ribbon cutting ceremony for completion of construction

Ribbon cutting ceremony for completion of construction

5:46 pm
BREAKING: Pueblo principal and executive director arrested

BREAKING: Pueblo principal and executive director arrested

5:22 pm
Teacher discount to return to Target stores
Business

Teacher discount to return to Target stores

Ribbon cutting ceremony for completion of construction
Covering Colorado

Ribbon cutting ceremony for completion of construction

BREAKING: Pueblo principal and executive director arrested
News5 Investigates

BREAKING: Pueblo principal and executive director arrested

Scroll to top
Skip to content