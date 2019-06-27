Stocks mostly higher…WTO rules in favor of India over US…Apple, Fisher-Price recalls

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are mostly higher in afternoon trading, putting the S&P on track for its first gain after four days of losses. Banks and health care companies were rising more than the rest of the market. Boeing weighed down the Dow. Investors are also watching for a weekend meeting on trade between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) at the G-20 summit in Japan.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ More Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in May compared with the prior month, a sign buyers may be ready take advantage of low interest rates and stabilizing home prices. If so, then buyers will be happy that long-term mortgage rates fell again this week. It was the seventh decline in the past nine weeks for the key 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which fell to 3.73%. By contrast, a year ago the rate stood at 4.55%.

GENEVA (AP) _ A World Trade Organization dispute panel has ruled in favor of India in its complaint against the United States over subsidies and rules applied by eight U.S. states in the renewable energy sector. The ruling made public today hands a defeat to the U.S. government, which has been pressuring the WTO’s highest appeals body. President Donald Trump has in the past called the Geneva-based body “unfair” to the United States.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products, risking injury or death. While there have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price’s Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, there have been more than 30 infant fatalities reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apple is recalling some MacBook Pro laptops due to a fire hazard. The batteries in the laptops can overheat, posing a safety risk. The MacBook Pros in question have a screen that measures 15 inches diagonally and were sold from September 2015 through February 2017 in the U.S. and Canada starting at about $2,000. Affected owners may be eligible for a free battery replacement.