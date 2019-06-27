Stocks mixed…Economy grew 3.1%, 1st quarter…Audi recall

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stock indexes are mixed in morning trading on Wall Street ahead of an important weekend meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) at the G-20 summit in Japan. Investors are waiting to see if Trump and Xi can make progress toward resolving the costly trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Technology companies and banks are among the biggest winners while energy companies are the biggest decliners.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The economy grew at a healthy 3.1% rate in the first three months of this year, but signs are mounting that growth has slowed sharply in the current quarter, reflecting slower global growth and a confidence-shaking trade battle between the United States and China. The Commerce Department reports that the gain in the gross domestic product was unchanged from a month ago although the components of growth shifted slightly.

DETROIT (AP) _ Audi is recalling 265,000 vehicles in the U.S. for two reasons: to fix problems with air bags and a wheel trim piece that can fall off and become a hazard on the road. The air bag recall covers certain 2015 through 2019 A3 sedans and convertibles, 2015 and 2016 S3 sedans, the 2016-2018 e-Tron electric SUVs, and 2017 through 2019 RS3 cars. The trim piece recall includes 2018 and 2019 Q5 and SQ5 SUVs.

DETROIT (AP) _ People are keeping cars and trucks longer than ever. The average age of a U.S. vehicle has hit a record 11.8 years as better quality and technology allows owners to hang onto them. The 2019 figures from data provider IHS Markit show that the rate of increase is slowing, but the average age is still expected to go over 12 years early in the next decade.

SEATTLE (AP) _ Amazon will add more than 1,500 package pickup locations in a partnership with the pharmacy chain Rite Aid. Starting today, customers will be able to pick up packages at more than 100 Rite Aid stores. That number will jump to more than 1,500 by year’s end. Major retailers broadsided by Amazon’s rise have discovered one advantage: physical locations where customers can pick up their items if they choose. Amazon is trying to offset that advantage by allying itself with companies like Rite Aid.