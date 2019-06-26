Stocks mixed… Oil prices up… Wayfair employees stage walkout

UNDATED (AP) _ The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are closing with small losses Wednesday after failing to hold onto early gains. The S&P 500 slipped 3 points or 0.1% to 2,913. The Dow slid 11 points to 26,536. The Nasdaq composite, heavily weighted with technology stocks, gained 25 points, or 0.3%, to 7,909. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,517.

UNDATED (AP) _ Energy stocks rose today along with the price of U.S. crude oil. Benchmark crude rose $1.55 to settle at $59.38 a barrel in New York. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $1.44 to close at $66.49 a barrel in London. In other commodities trading, wholesale gasoline rose 10 cents to $1.97 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 5 cents to $1.97 per gallon. And natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.29 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BOSTON (AP) _ The Red Cross says it has accepted a $100,000 donation from online home furnishings retailer Wayfair. The company offered the donation after its employees protested its decision to sell $200,000 worth of furniture to a government contractor that runs a detention center for migrant children in Texas. Several hundred people joined a protest staged by Wayfair employees at headquarters in Boston today.

ATLANTA (AP) _ A scientific panel has downgraded its recommendation that all retirement-age Americans get a top-selling vaccination against bacteria that can cause pneumonia, meningitis and other illnesses. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said routine vaccination with Pfizer’s Prevnar 13 shot was no longer necessary for all healthy people 65 and older. Instead, it’s now up to patients and their doctors.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Apple has bought a struggling self-driving car startup as the iPhone maker continues to explore the potential market for robotic vehicles, despite recently curtailing its work on the technology. The company confirmed its acquisition of Drive.ai today without disclosing the price. Drive.ai had been planning to close its doors and lay off 90 workers this Friday. Apple had trimmed the size of its own self-driving car division earlier this year.