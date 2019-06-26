Stocks ease from day’s high…Trump talks tough on China trade…Tech giants face scrutiny on Capitol Hill

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are easing back slightly from the day’s highs in afternoon trading on Wall Street. Stocks were higher at midday on optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal and a rally in semiconductor companies. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) told CNBC that the U.S. and China were close to a trade deal during recent negotiations, while President Donald Trump was still taking a tougher stance. Investors are hoping a weekend meeting between presidents Trump and Xi can push the two sides closer to a resolution.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ President Donald Trump says he’s under little pressure to reach a trade deal with China when he meets later this week with President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) and is prepared to impose further tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network that that “The Chinese economy’s going down the tubes,” and that the Chinese want to make a deal more than he does. President Trump has threatened an additional $300 billion in new tariffs on top of the $250 billion already in place.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter faced questioning by a House panel today on their efforts to stanch terrorist content and viral misinformation on their social media platforms. The Homeland Security Committee hearing was prompted by the mosque shootings in New Zealand that killed 50 people and were livestreamed by the alleged gunman. But the scrutiny also surrounds efforts by the tech giants to step up safety measures to prevent online disinformation targeting the Democratic presidential debates.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ The owner of the largest oil refinery complex on the East Coast is telling officials that it will close the facility after a fire last week set off explosions and damaged the facility in Philadelphia. The mayor’s office said that more than 1,000 workers there will be impacted by the shutdown of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions facility. The 150-year-old oil refining complex processes 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily for gasoline, jet fuel, propane, home heating oil and other products. AAA says the move could result in modest price increases at the pump in the Mid-Atlantic region.

HOUSTON (AP) _ A final federal report has found that a series of failures, including flawed equipment and inadequate safeguards, helped cause a 2014 poisonous gas leak that killed four workers at a Houston-area chemical plant. Four employees at the DuPont chemical plant in LaPorte, Texas, died in the release of a chemical used in the manufacture of insecticide and fungicide. The U.S. Chemical Safety Board said today that various safety management system deficiencies contributed to the severity of the incident.