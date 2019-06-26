Global shares mostly lower … Saudi Arabia vows to help S. Korea if oil supplies disrupted … Lawsuit claims Utah hotel exploited immigrants

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower today as investors await developments in trade friction between the U.S. and China at the Group of 20 meeting of major economies in Japan later in the week. France’s CAC 40 dipped nearly 0.2% in early trading. Germany’s DAX was down 0.1%. Britain’s FTSE 100 inched nearly 0.1% lower. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.5% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2%. U.S. shares are set to drift higher with Dow and S&P futures up around 0.1%.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The luxury Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City is accused in a lawsuit of luring workers from the Philippines to a program that promised training and cultural immersion but instead forced them to work long hours doing menial jobs for low pay. Four workers represented by the Asian Americans Advancing Justice organization allege in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that the hotel misused a type of visa similar to an internship program and instead treated participants like normal workers to avoid travel costs and other fees.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has become the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of e- cigarettes after supervisors gave the measure its second and final vote Tuesday. Backers say they hope the legislation will curb underage use of e-cigarettes, but critics say the ban will make it harder for adults to purchase an alternative to regular cigarettes. Last year, voters approved a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and in 2016, a tax on sugar-sweetened drinks.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with visiting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who promised to help with possible fuel shortages in case of supply disruption caused by tensions in the Middle East. Moon and the Saudi prince also called for international efforts to secure energy safety at the Strait of Hormuz, where the U.S. has blamed Iran for mysterious explosions targeting oil tankers. Tehran has denied any involvement.

ROME (AP) _ Doctors in Rome are warning of possible health hazards caused by overflowing trash bins in the city’s streets, as the Italian capital struggles with a renewed garbage emergency aggravated by the summer heat. Trash disposal is a decades-long problem in Rome. Since the Malagrotta landfill closed in 2013, Rome has been left with no major site to treat the 1.7 million metric tons of trash it produces every year. Mayors from different parties have all proved incapable of solving the city’s garbage woes.