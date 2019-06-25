Stocks lower…Feds’ Powell, outlook is cloudier…Americans less confident this month

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading with technology and communications stocks leading the declines. Investors are also digesting comments today by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell said incoming data since May has raised new concerns about the strength of the global economy, noting tentative signs that investment by U.S. businesses has slowed from earlier this year.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says rising uncertainties over trade and global growth are causing the central bank to reassess its next move on interest rates. Speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Powell says the Fed is now grappling with the question of whether those uncertainties will continue to weigh on the outlook and require action. Many economists believe the Fed could decide at its next meeting at the end of next month to cut its key policy rate, something it has not done since 2008.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ American consumers are feeling less confident this month as heightened trade tensions have apparently taken a toll on their spirits. The Conference Board says its consumer confidence index fell to a revised 121.5 in June after rising in April and May. The June reading was the lowest since September 2017.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ General Motors Co. has announced it’s investing more than $4.2 billion in assembly plants in Indiana, Michigan and Texas to prepare for the launch of its next generation of pickups and SUVs. The company said today that it is increasing capacity, improving operating efficiencies and making other upgrades at plants in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Flint, Michigan; and Arlington, Texas.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mitsubishi Motors announced today that it’s moving its North America headquarters from Cypress, California, to Franklin, Tennessee. The move will bring the Japanese automaker closer to its sister company Nissan. Nissan already has a production plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, and owns a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. The company expects the relocations will be completed by the end of the year.