Stocks close lower…Poultry price fixing?…Mitsubishi move

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday with technology and communications stocks leading the declines. Reports showing a drop in consumer confidence and weakness in the housing market, plus some cautionary remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve, weighed on investor sentiment. The S&P 500 dropped 1%, the biggest loss of the month for the benchmark index.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economic outlook has become cloudier since early May, with rising uncertainties over trade and global growth causing the central bank to reassess its next move on interest rates. Speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Powell says the Fed is now grappling with the question of whether those uncertainties will continue to weigh on the outlook and require action.

CHICAGO (AP) _ The U.S. government is investigating price-fixing charges against the country’s biggest poultry companies. The Department of Justice tipped its hand last week when it requested a temporary halt to discovery proceedings in a 2016 class-action lawsuit filed by food distributor Maplevale Farms.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ((AP) _ Mitsubishi Motors has announced it’s relocating its North America headquarters from California to Tennessee. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe made the announcement with Mitsubishi Motors North America on Tuesday. The headquarters move from Cypress, California, to Franklin, Tennessee, will result in an $18.25 million investment in the region and approximately 200 jobs.

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ Pacific Gas & Electric’s key lenders have offered a $30 billion plan to pull the utility out of bankruptcy _ and give the tarnished company a new name. The Sacramento Bee reports the proposal filed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court would set aside up to $18 billion to pay claims on the 2017 and 2018 wildfires caused by PG&E equipment. The plan would rebrand PG&E as Golden State Power Light & Gas Company.