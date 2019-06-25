Global markets fall … SpaceX launches hefty rocket with 24 satellites … AL wage suit gets 2nd hearing before appeals court

BEIJING (AP) —Global stock markets fell today as traders look ahead to a meeting between the American and Chinese presidents amid hopes for renewed trade talks. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9% and Tokyo’s Nikkei sank 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 1.1% lower. Seoul’s Kospi lost 0.2%. Benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai are down in early trading. On Wall Street, S&P futures are down 0.2% and Dow futures are down 0.1%.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched its heftiest rocket with 24 research satellites. The middle-of-the-night rideshare features a deep space atomic clock, solar sail, clean rocket fuel testbed, and even human ashes, including an astronaut’s. The Falcon Heavy blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:30 a.m. Eastern Time. It’s the third flight of a Falcon Heavy, but the first ordered up by the military.

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Scandal-battered Nissan has won its shareholders’ approval for a new system of committees to oversee governance and for keeping Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa on its board. The Japanese automaker has seen profits tumble amid a high-profile scandal involving its former chairman Carlos Ghosn. Saikawa and the other board members bowed deeply today at the shareholders’ meeting. Saikawa promised to prepare a successor and achieve recovery.

ATLANTA (AP) _ A federal appeals court is being asked to toss a lawsuit that had accused Alabama lawmakers of racially discrimination due to a law that blocked the majority-black city of Birmingham from raising its minimum wage. At issue in arguments scheduled Tuesday before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a 2016 statute requiring every city in Alabama to have the same minimum wage. The state law effectively nullified Birmingham’s the planned increase.

SINGAPORE (AP) — Drones buzzing around Singapore’s Changi Airport have caused 63 flights to be delayed or diverted, triggering an investigation and raising questions about the motives of the offenders. Aviation authorities say 18 flights were delayed and seven were diverted Monday, after similar activities last week caused intermittent closure of a runway. Some observers say the incursions could signal sophisticated operators were involved.