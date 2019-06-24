Stocks mixed…Trump to sign hospital pricing EO…SCOTUS rejects Steel tariff challenge

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks moved sideways in afternoon trading on Wall Street after notching their third straight weekly win. Investors eased into trading ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between the U.S. and China’s leaders later this week. The world’s two largest economies have been embroiled in a trade war that has taken the market on a volatile roller-coaster ride this year and Wall Street is hoping for a deal.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ President Donald Trump is signing an executive order that calls for hospitals to disclose upfront actual prices for common tests and procedures. For example, if a hospital charges $3,500 for a test, but the same test costs $550 in a doctor’s office, then the patient might go for the lower-price procedure to save on copays. Trump’s order sets in motion a rule-making process by federal agencies, which could take years.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Supreme Court is rejecting an early challenge to President Donald Trump’s authority to impose tariffs on imported steel based on national security concerns. The justices left in place a decision by the Court of International Trade that ruled against steel importers and other users of imported steel who challenged the 25% tariff on steel that Trump imposed in 2018. The legal challenge is at an early stage, before a federal appeals court has weighed in, so the case could return to the Supreme Court at a later date.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Supreme Court has said it will decide whether insurance companies can collect $12 billion from the federal government to cover their losses in the early years of the health care law championed by President Barack Obama. The justices announced today that they will hear appeals from the insurers who argue that they are entitled to the money under a provision of the “Obamacare” health law.

NEW YORK (AP) — WarnerMedia has named BBC executive Ann Sarnoff head of Warner Bros. She replaces former studio chief Kevin Tsujihara (tsoo-jee-HAH’-rah), who departed in March over misconduct allegations. Sarnoff is the first woman to lead the 96-year-old Warner Bros. Currently the president of BBC Studios Americas, Sarnoff has also been a top executive with the WNBA and Viacom. AT&T last year acquired Time Warner Inc., which was renamed WarnerMedia.