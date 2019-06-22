Stocks down Friday, up for week…Iran suspected of cyberattacks…White House unveils Palestinian economic plan

NEW YORK (AP) _ Wall Street finished a record-setting week on a downbeat note Friday after a late flurry of selling nudged stocks lower, ending the market’s four-day winning streak. Even with the modest losses the market delivered its third straight weekly gain, with the benchmark S&P 500 index hovering just below its record high close on Thursday. The price of oil continued to climb amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran. It rose more than 9% for the week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cybersecurity experts say Iran has stepped up cyberattacks against the U.S. government and critical infrastructure as tensions have grown between the two nations. Representatives of cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike and FireEye say hackers believed to be working for the Iranian government have sent waves of spear-phishing emails, which typically mimic legitimate emails but contain malicious software. U.S. government agencies have been among the targets, as well as sectors of the economy, including oil and gas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has unveiled the economic portion of its much-anticipated peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians. It calls for $50 billion in investment and infrastructure projects in the West Bank, Gaza and surrounding countries. The proposal was released ahead of a two-day conference to build support for the proposal next week in Bahrain. That meeting will take place amid heavy skepticism about the viability of the plan and outright opposition from the Palestinians.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a very small fire continues to burn at a Philadelphia refinery following explosions early Friday that shook homes and caused some minor injuries. Philadelphia Energy Solutions said Saturday that workers are trying to isolate the remaining line, but access is limited “due to the damage and instability of the remaining structure.” A company spokeswoman said officials haven’t decided whether to let fire burn itself out. Philadelphia emergency management officials said air quality tests found no threat to public health.

NEW YORK (AP) — Soundgarden and estates representing Tupac Shakur and Tom Petty are among those suing Universal Music Group for materials lost in a 2008 fire. In a suit filed this week in federal district court in Los Angeles, the artists allege that Universal failed to protect music ruined in the fire and to inform them of the full extent of the fire’s impact. Besides music by Petty and Shakur, the fire is believed to have destroyed master tapes and other recordings by Ella Fitzgerald and Chuck Berry, among others.