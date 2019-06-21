Stocks wobble…Banks pass stress test…California utilities assist

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks ended a wobbly day slightly lower on Wall Street as a weeklong rally fizzled out. The modest losses Friday came a day after the S&P 500 set a record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also briefly traded above the all-time closing high it reached in October. Technology and industrial companies led the way lower. The price of oil continued to climb and rose more than 9% for the week as tensions between the U.S. and Iran increase.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Federal Reserve is saying that 18 of the nation’s largest and most complex banks passed its stress tests and are strong enough to withstand a severe economic downturn. This year the Fed tested how well the nation’s largest banks would handle a substantial drop in commercial real estate prices as well as heightened stress in the corporate debt markets.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The United States is blacklisting five Chinese organizations involved in supercomputing, calling them national security threats and cutting them off from critical U.S. technology. The move Friday by the U.S. Commerce Department could complicate talks next week between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, aimed at deescalating a trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The chairman of Foxconn, the world’s largest contract assembler of consumer electronics for companies such as Apple, is stepping down amid speculation he could be planning a presidential run in Taiwan next year. Terry Gou made the announcement Friday at the company’s annual shareholders meeting. His resignation is the latest challenge for Foxconn, which has been caught up in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) _ California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to throw a financial lifeline to his state’s biggest electric companies dealing with the results of disastrous wildfires. But the companies must agree to concessions such as tying executive pay to safety. The plan would also require companies to spend a combined $3 billion on safety measures over the next three years.