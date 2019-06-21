Stocks rally fizzles…More states join T-Mobile, Sprint merger fight…Homes Sales jump 2.5%

NEW YORK (AP) _ A weeklong rally is fizzling out in afternoon trading on Wall Street as major U.S. indexes wobble between small gains and losses. But the Dow has been trading close to an all-time high today. Yesterday, the S&P closed at a record high and is up 7.4% so far in June. Meanwhile, the price of oil continued to climb today and was up more than 9% for the week.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) _ Airlines have rerouted flights to avoid airspace near the Strait of Hormuz after Iran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone there and American aviation officials warned that commercial jetliners could be mistakenly attacked. The incident reflects a dangerous escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada are joining the legal fight against T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion bid for Sprint in a court case that may reach trial in October. Nine other states and the District of Columbia sued to block the merger earlier this month, saying it will reduce competition and damage consumers. A lawyer for T-Mobile told a judge today in New York that the merger will improve competition.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ U.S. home sales jumped 2.5% in May, as lower mortgage rates appeared to help buyers overcome affordability challenges. The National Association of Realtors says that existing homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million last month. Still, the real estate market has yet to shake off last year’s slump with home sales still down 1.1% from a year ago.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ A series of explosions at the largest oil refinery on the U.S. East Coast turned the early morning Philadelphia sky a bright orange and yellow and shook homes miles away. The initial fire broke out at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex around 4 a.m. today. There are four confirmed minor injuries. It’s the second blaze at the refinery this month.