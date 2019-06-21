European shares mostly higher, mostly declined in Asia… Flight warnings near Strait of Hormuz…Mitsubishi Motors shareholders approve ouster of Ghosn

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares opened higher in Europe today after mostly declining in Asia despite the S&P 500 index’s record high overnight close. In early trading, Germany’s DAX added 0.4% while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.6%. Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.0% lower and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%. U.S. shares look set for a tepid open with the Dow and S&P futures each down 0.1 percent.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. has barred U.S.-registered aircraft from operating over parts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman amid heightened tensions after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone. And major airlines from around the world have begun rerouting their flights to avoid areas around the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. drone that was shot down had a wingspan larger than a Boeing 737 and cost more than $100 million.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Millions of pigs have been culled in China and Vietnam as a UN food agency urges Asian governments to make containing virulent African swine fever their top priority. The unprecedented epidemic has spread to new countries in the region in what some experts say is the largest animal disease outbreak in history. Hog prices have soared by up to 40% globally and there are shortages in other markets.

TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi Motors shareholders have approved the ouster of Carlos Ghosn (gohn), who was pivotal in the Japanese automaker’s three-way partnership with Nissan and Renault until he was arrested on financial misconduct charges. Nissan owns part of Mitsubishi Motors. Nissan shareholders decided in April to oust Ghosn as chairman. He says he’s innocent of the charges.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strike by flight attendants at Taiwan’s second-largest airline has left thousands of passengers scrambling for alternative transport. Dozens of EVA Air flights had been canceled as a Friday after flight attendants walked off the job Thursday afternoon after negotiations broke down. On its Twitter feed, the airline says it’s “working closely with concerned authorities, fellow airlines, and travel agencies to arrange alternative flights for passengers and doing all we can to reduce delays.”