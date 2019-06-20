World shares advance … China rejects threats, tariffs as way to resolve trade war … 1 in 6 ER visits or hospital stays triggers ‘surprise’ bill

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares advanced today on hopes that a meeting between President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) next week might bring about a truce in trade tensions. In early trading today, Germany’s DAX added 1.1% while the CAC 40 in France gained 0.8%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closed up 0.6% while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong surged 1.2%. Shanghai was up 2.4%. Wall Street looks poised for gains, with Dow futures up 0.7% and S&P futures up 0.8%

BEIJING (AP) _ China’s Commerce Ministry says officials on both sides are preparing for a meeting of Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) next week in Osaka, but that threats and tariffs will not resolve trade tensions between the two biggest economies. Ministry spokesman Gao Feng says that “core concern” has to be properly accommodated. It’s unclear when negotiating teams will resume detailed trade talks, which stalled in May when the U.S. accused China of reneging on earlier commitments.

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold today, but indicates a possible increase later this year despite uncertainty over Brexit. The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee is tipped to keep its key rate at 0.75%. Most interest will center on how many on the 9-member panel back an increase. Though the committee has said rates will increase over the coming year or two, only a couple have suggested they will back an increase sooner rather than later because of concerns that rising wages will lead to higher inflation.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ A new study says about once in every six times someone is taken to an emergency room or checks in to a hospital as an in-patient, the treatment is followed by a “surprise” medical bill. The report Thursday from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation also finds odds of getting such a bill can be much higher depending on what state you live in. Congress and the Trump administration are moving to close the loophole, with a Senate panel scheduled to vote on legislation next week.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Self-driving car pioneer Waymo is teaming up with automakers Renault and Nissan to make its first journey outside the U.S. with a ride-hailing service that will start with a fleet of robotaxis in France and Japan. The partnership announced late Wednesday underscores Waymo’s intention to deploy its driverless technology throughout the world in an attempt to revolutionize the way people get around. Waymo can afford to try because it’s backed by Google, one of the world’s richest companies.

