Stocks broadly higher…Trump hosts Trudeau…Mortgage rates little changed

NEW YORK (AP) _ An early surge on Wall Street put the S&P within range of another record high before settling back a bit in afternoon trading. Technology stocks were the biggest gainers in a sign that investors are in a bullish mood and hungry for riskier holdings. Energy stocks also made big gains on a surge in oil prices.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ President Donald Trump has welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House for a visit largely focused on trade. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to schedule a vote on the pact, insisting that changes are needed to win her support. The Trump administration would like lawmakers to approve it before the end of the year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week. By contrast, a year ago the rate stood at 4.57%. The average rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate home loan slipped this week to 3.25%, down from 3.26%.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ Walmart has agreed to pay $138 million to settle a Justice Department claim that it and a Brazilian subsidiary violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Court documents say the Brazilian subsidiary made payments to an intermediary known as the “sorceress” for her ability to expedite construction permits. The settlement was reached today in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

LONDON (AP) _ Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is open to the idea of letting new payment services such as Facebook’s upcoming Libra hold funds with the central bank _ something previously limited to only commercial banks. According to written remarks, Carney is expected tell an audience of bankers in London tonight that it “makes sense to consider” whether new payment providers can hold funds overnight at the central bank. Earlier this week, Facebook, along with partners such as Uber, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal, unveiled Libra, which is to launch next year.