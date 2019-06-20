Stocks broadly higher…Slack shares start trading…BOE holds rate at 0.75%

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are broadly higher in morning trading on Wall Street, erasing the market’s losses from May and setting the S&P 500 on course to reach another record high. Technology, health care and industrial companies are leading the way higher, with every sector rising. The gains come a day after the Federal Reserve said it was ready to cut interest rates if needed to protect the U.S. economy.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shares of work messaging platform Slack are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “WORK.” The San Francisco company is set to start trading today in what’s known as a direct listing. Unlike a traditional initial public listing, under a direct listing a company doesn’t hire underwriters or sell new shares to raise money, it just lists existing shares.

LONDON (AP) _ The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate on hold at 0.75% with all nine members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee backing the decision to not change rates. Concerns about the economic outlook due to uncertainty surrounding Britain’s departure from the European Union, scheduled for Oct. 31st, are considered to be the main reason why the rates are staying on hold.

LONDON (AP) _ A British court has ruled that the U.K. government must reconsider its decision to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia for use in the Yemen war. The Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of anti-weapons campaigners, who argued that the sales should not have been allowed because there was a risk that the weapons might be used in violation of international humanitarian law.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey is launching a second drillship that it says will drill for gas off neighboring Cyprus despite European Union warnings to refrain from such illegal actions that could incur sanctions against Ankara. EU leaders meeting in Brussels are mulling possible actions against Turkey, which insists it’s only defending its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the area’s energy reserves.