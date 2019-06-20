Record high S&P…Mortgage rates steady…Walmart fined

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P is closing at a record high and has erased all of a steep pullback it suffered in May. It rose 27 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,954. The Dow added 249 points, or 0.9%, to 26,753. The Nasdaq rose 64 points.

LONDON (AP) _ Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is open to letting new payment services such as Facebook’s upcoming Libra hold funds with the central bank _ something historically limited to commercial banks. In prepared remarks to bankers in London, Carney says new payment providers “can improve the transmission of monetary policy and increase competition.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage ticked up this week to 3.84% from 3.82% last week. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.25% from 3.26%.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Walmart has agreed to pay $282 million to settle civil and criminal allegations of overseas corruption. Prosecutors went after Walmart under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits American companies operating abroad from using bribery and other illegal methods. Prosecutors say a Brazilian subsidiary paid more than $500,000 to an intermediary known as a “sorceress” for her uncanny ability to make permit problems disappear.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Self-driving car pioneer Waymo is teaming up with automakers Renault and Nissan to make its first journey outside the U.S. with a ride-hailing service that will start with a fleet of robotaxis in France and Japan. The partnership underscores Waymo’s intention to deploy its driverless technology throughout the world in an attempt to revolutionize the way people get around.