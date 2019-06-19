Stocks edge higher…Fed holds rate steady, signals possible future cuts…US, China trade reps to meet

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are slightly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged but said uncertainties are rising, signaling possible future rate cuts. The Fed issued a statement saying that because “uncertainties” have increased, it would “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.”

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Federal Reserve expects inflation to finish this year noticeably below its 2% target, a trend that could make it more likely policymakers will cut short-term interest rates in the coming months. In its latest set of economic projections, Fed policymakers forecast that its preferred inflation gauge would increase just 1.5% by the end of 2019 compared with a year earlier, down from its March forecast of 1.8%.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The top U.S. trade negotiator says he will meet with his Chinese counterpart to discuss a bitter trade dispute before a summit next week in Japan between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) of China. Appearing before the House Ways and Means Committee today, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur) said he planned to speak with the top Chinese negotiator by phone in the next day and a half.

UNDATED (AP) _ Two of the world’s largest coal producers have announced they will combine mining operations in Wyoming and Colorado in an attempt to improve their competitiveness against growing competition from natural gas and renewable energy sources. St. Louis based Arch Coal and Peabody Energy say the deal which requires approval from regulators could save about $120 million annually, mostly in operational costs over 10 years.

DETROIT (AP) _ A survey of new-vehicle buyers has found there’s a new technology posing problems: the driver assist systems such as automatic emergency braking. The annual survey by J.D. Power finds that as the systems are finding their way into more mainstream models, buyers are reporting more issues with electronic safety systems in their first three months of ownership. Jaguar had the most problems followed by Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Alfa Romeo, Volvo, Volkswagen, Subaru, Chrysler, Acura and the Mini.