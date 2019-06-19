Market finishes higher …Oil prices fall… Mexican Senate ratifies USMCA

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks have finished modestly higher on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed that it is prepared to cut interest rates if needed to shore up the economy. Investors now see an increased likelihood of at least one interest rate cut this year. The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,926. The Dow added 38 points, or 0.1%, to 26,504. And the Nasdaq rose 33 points, or 0.4%, to 7,987. The Russell 2000 picked up 5 points, or 0.3%, to 1,555.

UNDATED (AP) _ Oil futures fell today. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.3% to settle at $53.76 a barrel in New York. And Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 0.5% to close at $61.82 a barrel on London. In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline rose 0.8% to $1.74 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 0.1% to $1.83 per gallon and natural gas fell 2.2% to $2.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

MEXICO CITY (AP) _ Mexico’s Senate has voted to ratify a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, making it the first of the three countries to gain legislative approval. Mexico’s upper chamber voted 114 to four with three abstentions on Wednesday in favor of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The treaty, pushed by President Donald Trump, is still awaiting consideration by lawmakers in the United States and Canada.

UNDATED (AP) _ Airline union leaders and a famed former pilot say Boeing made mistakes while developing the 737 Max, and the biggest was not telling anybody about new flight-control software so that pilots could train for it. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who landed a crippled airliner safely on the Hudson River in 2009, said he doubted that any U.S. pilots practiced handling a specific malfunction until it happened on two Max jets that crashed.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ The Federal Trade Commission is in the late stages of an investigation into how Google’s YouTube handles children’s videos, a probe prompted by complaints the company failed to protect kids who used the service and improperly collected their data. The Washington Post says the company faces a possible fine and that YouTube executives have accelerated internal talks about possible changes in how the service recommends videos.