Stocks surge…Facebook cryptocurrency?…Snuffing out e-cigarettes

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks have closed broadly higher on Wall Street as traders hoped that a meeting next week between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) of China could ease trade tensions between the two economic powers. Technology and industrial companies, which would benefit the most from easing trade tensions, rose more than the rest of the market, The Dow added 327 points,

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) _ European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says that the eurozone’s monetary authority stands ready to cut interest rates and could re-start its bond purchase stimulus program if the economy needs it. Draghi said in a speech Tuesday that “further cuts in policy rates… remain part of our tools. President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet that it is an effort to boost European exports by weakening the currency to compete with the U.S.

NEW YORK (AP) _ One regulatory expert believes Facebook’s new currency will “almost surely” fall under U.S. regulation adopted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Karen Shaw Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics in Washington, says the Facebook-led partnership running the project shouldn’t think it can adopt the social media model of light regulation.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota has hit another obstacle. Earlier this month a court said the project’s environmental impact statement failed to address the possibility of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed. Now the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources say they can’t take final action on the project’s permits until the Public Utilities Commission addresses the deficiencies.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ San Francisco supervisors are considering whether to move the city toward becoming the first in the United States to ban all sales of electronic cigarettes in an effort to crack down on youth vaping. The plan would ban the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes, as well as prohibit e-cigarette manufacturing on city property. Critics say it would reduce access to an alternative to smoking and hurt small businesses.