Global shares climb … Fed Open Market Committee meets … European Central Bank ready to use more stimulus if needed

SINGAPORE (AP) — Global shares climbed today after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi (DRAHG’-ee) said the authority was ready to cut interest rates and provide stimulus if the economy needed it. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.1% and the DAX in Germany jumped 0.8%. Britain’s FTSE 100 picked up 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rebounded 1% and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.1%. Wall Street is set for slight gains at the open, with S&P and Dow futures each up 0.3%.

UNDATED (AP) _ The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee will hold a two-day meeting starting today. Traders are keeping a close watch on a policy statement, to be released Wednesday, and a news conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell shortly after that. Powell will likely stick to the theme of a speech he made earlier this month: That the Fed will act if it thinks the Trump administration’s trade conflicts are threatening the U.S. economy.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Mario Draghi (DRAHG’-ee) says that the eurozone’s monetary authority stands ready to cut interest rates and could re-start its bond purchase stimulus program if the economy needs it. Draghi said in a speech today that “further cuts in policy rates… remain part of our tools.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) —Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht says it is filing for bankruptcy protection to restructure $13 billion in debt. Odebrecht sent a statement Monday saying the company filed the request for bankruptcy protection that same day. The debt restructuring is one of the largest ever filed in Brazil. Odebrecht has been at the center of Operation Car Wash, the country’s largest-ever corruption investigation that revealed a kickback scheme between politicians and construction firms.

CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Steel says it has resumed normal operations at its coke plant outside Pittsburgh after fire knocked out an air pollution control system. The company said in a statement late Monday that it has completed repairs at the Clairton coke plant following a small electrical fire almost 16 hours earlier. U.S. Steel says equipment used to remove sulfur dioxide is now working again.