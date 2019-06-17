Stocks mostly higher…Sotheby’s going private…Pfizer buying BidFair USA

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street as the market comes off two weeks of gains. Internet companies and retailers were up more than other sectors. Facebook and CarMax both rose. Several companies were making big moves on deal news. Array BioPharma jumped after agreeing to be bought by Pfizer, and Sotheby’s soared after announcing a deal to take the auction house private.

NEW YORK (AP) _ BidFair USA is taking auction house Sotheby’s private in a deal valued at $3.7 billion. BidFair USA will pay $57 per share, which is a 61% premium to the company’s Friday closing stock price. The buyer is French Israeli businessman Patrick Drahi, an art collector and telecom entrepreneur. Shares of Sotheby’s jumped more than 59% before the opening bell today.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Pfizer is buying the cancer treatment company Array BioPharma in a deal worth $11.4 billion. Array has a combination therapy for BRAF-mutant metastatic melanoma, along with a pipeline of targeted cancer medicines in development and a portfolio of other medicines that are expected to generate significant royalties over time. It announced significant advancement in the treatment of colorectal cancer last month. Shares of Array BioPharma Inc. surged 60 percent before the opening bell this morning.

LAFOURCHE, La. (AP) _ The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port is becoming a major world source of exported crude oil. The New Orleans Advocate reports that the LOOP has more than doubled the number of oil tankers loaded for crude export in the first six months of the year. The major force behind the surge is the lifting of a 40-year ban on crude exports that ended in 2015 and continued turnaround in U.S. crude production.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Elon Musk says he’s deleting his Twitter account 10 months after his use of the social media site landed him in trouble with U.S. regulators. The Tesla CEO changed his Twitter display name to Daddy DotCom on Father’s Day. Musk got in trouble with regulators for tweets about taking the company private and saying he had secured funding to do so, with no evidence to back that up. Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million in fines to settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission.