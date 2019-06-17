Stocks higher…Mixed feelings for Boeing’s apology…Airbus getting ready for autonomous planes

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are moving broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as the market builds on two weeks of gains. Technology and communications companies rose more than other sectors. Qualcomm and Facebook both rose. Sotheby’s and Pfizer saw big moves on major deal news, with Sotheby’s going private and Pfizer buying Array BioPharma.

LE BOURGET, France (AP) _ Families of victims, regulators and airlines have mixed feelings about Boeing’s apology for the 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people. Some victims’ families say that the apology is not enough and others say they are still waiting for compensation rights that they have not yet received. Boeing’s CEO of commercial aircraft told reporters at the Paris Air Show today that Boeing is very sorry for the loss of lives.

LE BOURGET, France (AP) _ Airbus say it already has the technology to fly passenger planes without pilots at all — and is working on winning over regulators and travelers to the idea. Airbus hopes to be selling hybrid or electric passenger jets by around 2035. Airbus says that although it’s not ready to churn out battery-operated jumbo jets, it already has the technology for autonomous flying and for planes flown by just one pilot.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s plans to test pizza delivery using fully autonomous vehicles in Houston. The world’s biggest pizza company is teaming up with Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup that makes unmanned delivery vehicles. Michigan-based Domino’s first began testing autonomous delivery two years ago in a partnership with Ford Motor Co. But in that case, there was a safety driver at the wheel. Rival Pizza Hut is also testing driverless delivery with Toyota Motor Co.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Lockheed Martin says it is spending $142 million and hiring 326 new workers over the next few years as it expands its south Arkansas facility. Today, the Maryland-based company announced the expansion of its plant in Camden, about 85 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Camden facility currently employs about 700 workers and makes products such missile systems, machinery and equipment.