Slight market grains…Opposition to expanded China tariffs…MasterCard campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Stocks posted slight gains on Wall Street on Monday, adding a bit to the last two weeks of gains. However, trading remains choppy as uncertainty continued over several ongoing trade disputes and their possible effect on economic growth. The Dow edged up 23 The S&P rose 2.69 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. businesses are imploring President Donald Trump not to expand his tariffs to $300 billion in goods from China that have so far been spared in his trade war with Beijing. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur) is sure to hear more complaints when he testifies Tuesday and Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers from both parties have been increasingly inclined to speak out against Trump’s aggressive use of tar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —Lockheed Martin is spending $142 million and hiring 326 new workers over the next few years as it expands its southern Arkansas facility. The Maryland-based company on Monday announced the expansion of its plant in Camden. The expansion will support new construction and improve existing facilities for products such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, the Army Tactical Missile System and others, plus new machinery and equipment.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Tesla CEO Elon Musk abruptly revealed that he is closing the popular Twitter account that has repeatedly landed him in legal trouble, but then proceeded to keep it open long after announced he had deleted it. The mixed messaging began to unfold Sunday when Musk changed his Twitter handle to DaddyDotCom in apparent homage to Father’s Day. Then he signaled in a tweet that he was scrapping the account. But 15 hours later, the account remained open under its old “elonmusk” handle.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Mastercard will allow transgender people to use their chosen names on credit cards in an effort to combat discrimination at the cash register. That means that the name on the credit card owned by a transgender person could be different than that found on their birth certificate or driver’s license. It is up to the banks that issue the cards to actually implement the change. Mastercard is calling on those banks to do so.