Stocks end choppy week…Oil futures head higher… Trump administration suspends WTO China complaint

NEW YORK (AP) _ Investors, uncertain about the direction of interest rates and concerned about the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute, aren’t in much of a buying mood. Stocks finished lower on Friday after a choppy week of trading. The S&P 500 slipped 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,886. The Dow slid 17 points, or 0.1%, to 26,089. And the Nasdaq dropped 40 points, or 0.5%, to 7,796. The Russell 2000 fell 13 points, or 0.9%, to finish at 1,522.

NEW YORK (AP) _ With tensions rising in the Persian Gulf region, oil prices are trending higher. Benchmark crude rose 0.4% to settle at $52.51 a barrel in New York on Friday, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, added 1.1% to close at $62.01 a barrel in London. In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline rose 0.7% to $1.733 per gallon. Heating oil added 1.3% to $1.83 per gallon and natural gas rose 2.7% to $2.387 per 1,000 cubic feet.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Trump administration has suspended a complaint it had made against China to the World Trade Organization, a shift that might signal a slight opening in the administration’s trade war with Beijing. The WTO says it’s granted a request to suspend work until December on the administration’s complaint that Beijing has failed to safeguard the intellectual property of U.S. companies operating in China _ a major issue in the trade war.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ Workers at Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have voted against forming a union. A win would have offered the United Auto Workers its first fully organized, foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the traditionally anti-union South. The vote concluded Friday. Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top Republicans urged a “no” vote sayin, a union could cause economic harm.

DALLAS (AP) _ A federal judge is ordering unions representing American Airlines mechanics not to interfere in the airline’s operations. American asked for a temporary restraining order, saying that mechanics were conducting an illegal work slowdown. The dispute between American and its mechanics is similar to a recent fight at Southwest Airlines, which also went to court against its own workers.