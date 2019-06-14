Stocks slip…Oil ends higher… US suspends a complaint against China at WTO

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks have ended a choppy week of trading with modest losses today as investors look forward to getting more clues about the direction of interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,886, ending the week with a slim gain of 0.5%. The Dow dropped 17 points, or 0.1%, to 26,089. And the Nasdaq slid 40 points, or 0.5%, to 7,796. The Russell 2000 dropped 13. points, or 0.9%, to 1,522.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Oil futures are up today. Benchmark crude rose 0.4% to settle at $52.51 a barrel in New York. At the same time, Brent crude oil, the international standard, added 1.1% to close at $62.01 a barrel in London. In other commodity futures trading, wholesale gasoline rose 0.7% to $1.733 per gallon. Heating oil added 1.3% to $1.83 per gallon and natural gas rose 2.7% to $2.387 per 1,000 cubic feet.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Trump administration has suspended a complaint it had made against China to the World Trade Organization, a shift that might signal a slight opening in the administration’s trade war with Beijing. The WTO says it’s granted a request to suspend work until December on the administration’s complaint that Beijing has failed to safeguard the intellectual property of U.S. companies operating in China – a major issue in the trade war.

ROME (AP) _ The leaders of southern European nations have gathered in Malta to build a united front on key economic and political issues before next week’s European Council meeting. Key European Union jobs, migration issues and climate change were at the top of the agenda Friday in Valletta, where the meeting included the leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

GENEVA (AP) _ Women across Switzerland walked off the job, burned bras and blocked traffic Friday in a day of demonstrations to demand fairer pay, more equality and an end to sexual harassment and violence. It was the first such protests in the Alpine nation in 28 years. Demonstrators in Geneva’s Parc Bertrand hoisted a banner showing that only 8% of jobs in engineering were held by women in Switzerland, in contrast to 91% of the domestic help jobs.