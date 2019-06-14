Stocks slip…Chewy soars in IPO…Quicken Loans settle lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are slightly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street after a major chipmaker issued a sharp warning about how the U.S.-China trade war is disrupting a key industry. Broadcom warned that demand for chips has slumped because of restrictions on sales to Chinese technology firms and hesitation among customers to place new orders. Financial and industrial stocks are also falling. Utility stocks are among the biggest gainers. That’s normally a sign that investors are worried about economic growth and shifting money into safer holdings.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s raining cats and dogs on Wall Street. Chewy, the online seller of pet food and squeaky toys, went public today and its shares soared 71%. The stock’s rise values the 8-year-old company at $15 billion. At midday, its shares were trading at $37.71.

DETROIT (AP) — Quicken Loans has agreed to pay $32.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of fraudulently sticking the government with bad mortgages. The deal was disclosed today, and the case was dismissed by a Detroit federal judge. The government had accused Quicken of cutting corners when verifying the income of certain borrowers. Quicken also was accused of seeking improper appraisals so it could make a larger mortgage. The loans were insured by the Federal Housing Administration, which paid Quicken if a borrower defaulted.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has no intention of ending his public attacks on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies even though he knows he has made Chairman Jerome Powell’s job more difficult. Trump tells ABC News that he thinks economic growth and stock market indexes would be substantially higher if the chairman “wouldn’t have raised interest rates so much.” The Fed raised rates four times last year. But Powell has signaled that the Fed is prepared to cut rates should it decide that Trump’s trade war with China threatened the economic expansion.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ivanka Trump took in nearly $4 million in revenue last year from her part ownership of President Donald Trump’s Washington hotel, up slightly from a year earlier. A financial disclosure released by the White House today also shows her fashion business took in at least $1 million, down from at least $5 million the previous year. The disclosure for her husband, Jared Kushner, shows he took in hundreds of thousands from his holdings of New York City apartments. Both are White House advisers.