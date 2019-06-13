Stocks higher…Trudeau to meet with Trump next week…Pelosi: No to debt ceiling unless caps lifted

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as a jump in the price of oil is boosting energy companies. U.S. oil rose 3% after two oil tankers were damaged in suspected attacks near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 2.7% at midday. Recently, oil prices had been falling on signs demand was declining.

TORONTO (AP) _ Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau (troo-DOH’) has announced that he’ll travel to Washington next week to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the ratification of the new North American trade agreement and China’s detention of two Canadians. Trudeau’s office says he’ll visit next Thursday. Trump and Trudeau are trying to build momentum to pass the new trade deal that also includes Mexico. Relations have improved since a low last summer when the U.S. president called Trudeau “weak” and “dishonest.”

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House won’t pass must-do legislation to increase the government’s borrowing cap until the Trump administration agrees to boost spending limits on domestic programs. The California Democrat said she’ll agree to increase the so-called debt ceiling, which is needed to avoid a market-cratering default on U.S. obligations this fall, but only after President Donald Trump agrees to lift tight “caps” that threaten to cut both the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

UNDATED (AP) _ Southwest Airlines is delaying the possible return date for the troubled Boeing 737 Max, which remains grounded after two deadly crashes. The airline is removing the jet from its schedule through Sept. 2 and canceling about 100 flights a day as a result. Southwest is also boosting prices on certain flights, according to J.P. Morgan, along with other major U.S. airlines. American confirms it is raising fares on many U.S. flights by $5 each way.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Florida is putting out the welcome mat for self-driving vehicles. Under a bill signed today, self-driving vehicles will be able to operate in Florida without a human on board. The governor says he wants companies testing the vehicles to move to Florida. The new law takes effect July 1. As of March, 29 states had passed laws that range from permitting testing of such vehicles to allowing them without humans.