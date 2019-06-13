Stocks head higher…Caution for ships in Persian Gulf…Tyson to sell plant-based nuggets

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are rising in morning trading on Wall Street as a jump in the price of oil boosts energy companies. U.S. oil rose 3.3% after two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were damaged in suspected attacks. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 3.6%. Exxon, Chevron along with operators of oil drilling rigs all posted gains.

BERLIN (AP) _ Governments and maritime agencies have urged an abundance of caution for ships operating in the Persian Gulf region after two oil tankers were damaged in suspected attacks near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Details of the suspected attack on the ships in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran are still vague. The incident further escalates tensions that are already high in the area amid growing friction between the Washington and Tehran.

UNDATED (AP) _ One of the world’s largest meat producers is entering the fast-growing market for plant-based alternatives. Tyson Foods will begin selling nuggets made from pea protein at grocery stores this summer. According to Euromonitor, U.S. sales of meat substitutes are expected to jump 78% to $2.5 billion by 2023. Tyson could upend market because of its sheer size and distribution capacity.

NEW YORK (AP) _ How much would you be willing to pay to get those diapers within an hour or so? Target is now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items for $9.99 per order through a delivery startup it purchased nearly two years ago. Until now, Target shoppers looking for same-day delivery through Shipt had to go to the startup’s website and pay $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership.

BRUSSELS (AP) _ The eurogroup president who chairs the finance ministers meetings from 19 countries that use the euro currency has urged Italy to reassure European partners that it will respect its commitment to bring its deficit down to prescribed rules. The commission, which supervises the budget plans of the 28 European Union member states, says Italy’s public debt stood at 132.2% of the country’s annual GDP in 2018, more than double the EU’s 60% limit. Italy’s debt is forecast to rise further to 135% this year.