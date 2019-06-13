Stocks gain… Oil futures are higher… Tramp warned trade war with China will impact economy

UNDATED (AP) _ Stocks have finished broadly higher today, led by gains in retailers and media and energy companies. The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,891. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 101 points, or 0.4%, to close at 26,106. And the Nasdaq rose 44 points, or 0.6%, to 7,837. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 16 points, or 1.1%, to end the day at 1,535.

UNDATED (AP) _ The suspected attack on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. One third of all oil traded by sea, which amounts to 20% of oil traded, passes through the strait. That helped raise oil futures. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.2% to settle at $52.28 a barrel, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, added 2.2% to close at $61.31 a barrel.

NEW YORK (AP) _ More than 600 companies and trade associations including Costco, Walmart and Target, are telling President Donald Trump in a letter that an escalating trade war with China will hurt families, jobs and the U.S. economy. The letter comes as the US. Trade Representative’s office will be holding public hearings on the tariffs starting Monday.

WASHINGTON (AP)( _The Trump administration is expanding a type of health care account for small firms. Officials say employers will be able to set aside money to help workers buy their own individual health insurance policies, or upgrade their workplace coverage with additional benefits, such as dental and vision. Money deposited in the accounts will be tax-free to the employee. But the potential impact is unclear.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Cargill says it will spend $30 million to fund new ideas to end deforestation in Brazil. The Minnesota-based agribusiness says more companies, governments and organizations need to work together to come up with real solutions to stop deforestation. Cargill is a key player in Brazilian soy production which impacts ecosystems there. Cargill says the problem is complex. Environmental groups say commodity traders like Cargill need to do more.