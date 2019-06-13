Stocks gain…China trade rep says external pressures can help economy…Target offering same day delivery

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks were mostly higher on Thursday and energy prices surged after two oil tankers were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman, leaving one with a damaged hull and the other on fire and adrift. Futures point to opening gains on Wall Street. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose to $52.50 per barrel. The dollar fell against the yen and the euro.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese media say the country’s top trade negotiator has told a forum in Shanghai that “external pressures” can help the economy. Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post and mainland Chinese media outlets reported Thursday that Vice Premier Liu He described the pressures that China is currently facing as an “inevitable test.” The South China Morning Post says he did not directly reference the U.S.-China trade dispute.

NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest salvo in the delivery wars, Target is offering same-day delivery on thousands of items for $9.99 per order through a delivery startup it purchased nearly two years ago. Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery through Shipt had to go to the startup’s website and pay $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership. This week, Target incorporated the Shipt feature on its website.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank says the euro has gained ground on the dollar as a global currency used for government reserves, rebounding from historic lows as U.S. sanctions deter some countries’ use of the U.S. currency. The dollar, however, remains by far the dominant international currency for trade, borrowing and reserves.The ECB said Thursday the euro’s share of reserves rose 1.2 percentage points during 2018 to 20.7%, reversing a declining trend. The dollar’s share was 61.7%.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators have given Wynn Resorts key approvals for opening its nearly $3 billion Boston-area casino. The state’s Gaming Commission on Wednesday authorized Wynn to conduct three trial gambling days next week after commission staff inspected Encore Boston Harbor’s 3,158 slot machines, 143 table games and 88 poker tables. The commission also confirmed Wynn has met or exceeded most of its license requirements.