Stocks up…Job numbers…Boeing works on software fix

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are closing higher after President Donald Trump suspended plans to impose tariffs on goods imported from Mexico. General Motors gained 1.5% and Ford rose 0.6% after the U.S. and Mexico struck a deal on immigration that avoided having the tariffs kick in. The S&P rose 13 points, The Dow rose 78 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ U.S. employers hired the most people on record in April, while the number of open jobs was largely unchanged, evidence that the job report remains solid. The Labor Department says businesses filled 5.9 million jobs in April, 4.2% more than in March and the most since records began in December 2000.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is now removing the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule into early September, about two weeks longer than before. The plane has been grounded around the world since mid-March, after the second of two deadly crashes. Boeing is updating anti-stall software implicated in the crashes, and it’s expected to conduct a test flight in the coming weeks to demonstrate the changes to federal safety regulators.

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s reputation has taken another major blow with the announcement that United Technologies will be moving its headquarters to Massachusetts as part of its planned merger with Raytheon. United Technologies will join other corporations scaling back in Connecticut. General Electric moved its headquarters from Fairfield to Boston, and MassMutual says it will be closing a major office in Enfield while expanding operations in Massachusetts.

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana-based McIlhenny Co., which produces Tabasco sauce, has named the great-great-grandson of Tabasco creator Edmund McIlhenny as its new president and chief executive officer. News outlets report Monday that Harold Osborn will take over the company, popularly known for creating the Tabasco brand and distributing Tabasco Pepper Sauce. The Acadiana Advocate reports Osborn worked on Southern Louisiana’s Avery Island and in the Avery Island salt mine for the McIlhenny Co