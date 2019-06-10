Stocks higher…Trump frustrated by Federal Reserve independence…Employers hire record numbers

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street after President Donald Trump suspended plans to impose tariffs on goods imported from Mexico. General Motors and Ford rose after the U.S. and Mexico struck a deal on immigration that avoided having the tariffs kick in. Technology stocks rose, with Apple up 2.5%. Banks rose as bonds fell.

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Donald Trump signaled his frustration with the Federal Reserve’s independent policies in contrast to China’s central bank during an interview with CNBC. This, even though he selected four of the Fed’s five board members, including elevating Jerome Powell to chairman. Trump said that China’s president, by contrast, is essentially also head of the Chinese central bank. However, most economists see independence for America’s central bank as vital to the Fed’s credibility.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ U.S. employers hired the most people on record in April, while the number of open jobs was largely unchanged, evidence that the job report remains solid. The Labor Department says businesses filled 5.9 million jobs in April, 4.2% more than in March and the most since records began in December 2000.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ American Airlines is now removing the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule into early September, about two weeks longer than before. The plane has been grounded around the world since mid-March, after the second of two deadly crashes. Boeing is updating anti-stall software implicated in the crashes, and it’s expected to conduct a test flight in the coming weeks to demonstrate the changes to federal safety regulators.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shares of Kraft Heinz are up sharply in the first day of trading since the company said that financial misstatements it revealed last month were not quantitatively material. The company first said in February that it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over its procurement operations.