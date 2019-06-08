Wall Street is on a roll…Oil prices are up… Trump suspends Mexico tariffs after agreement reached

UNDATED (AP) _ Stocks climbed for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, capping a week of gains that reversed most of the losses in May, when President Donald Trump’s tariff threats escalated trade wars with China and Mexico. The S&P 500 rose 29 points, or 1.1%, to 2,873 yesterday and the Dow gained 263 points, or 1%, to close at 25,983. The Nasdaq climbed 126 points, or 1.7%, to 7,742 and the Russell 2000 rose 10 points, or 0.7%, to end up at 1,514.

UNDATED (AP) _ Energy futures finished higher on Friday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 2.7% to settle at $53.99 a barrel. At the same time, Brent crude, the international standard, closed 2.6% higher at $63.29 a barrel. In other commodities futures trading yesterday, wholesale gasoline rose 1.8% to $1.74 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 2% to $1.82 per gallon. Natural gas added 0.6% to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ President Donald Trump says he has suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country “has agreed to take strong measures” to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States. The State Department says the U.S. “will immediately expand the implementation” of a program that returns asylum-seekers to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated. Mexico will also deploy its National Guard throughout the country, especially on its southern border with Guatemala.

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Central bank governors and other financial regulators from the Group of 20 major economies are meeting to discuss ways to adapt global finance to the trade turmoil and digital disruptions that mark the current climate. The G-20 officials are expected to express their support for adjusting monetary policy, for example by making borrowing cheaper through interest rate cuts, in a communique to be issued as meetings wrap up on Sunday.

UNDATED (AP) _ FedEx says it will end air shipment of packages in the U.S. for Amazon when the contract expires June 30. The move comes as the online retail giant expands its own delivery capabilities, including planes. Amazon says only that it respects FedEx’s decision and thanks the delivery company for serving its customers over the years.