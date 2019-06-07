Stocks end week on positive note…Oil futures finish higher… Chinese smartphones won’t have Facebook apps pre-installed

UNDATED (AP) _ Wall Street has turned the page on a painful May in the stock market by notching its best week since late November. Stocks climbed for a fourth consecutive day today, capping a week of gains that reversed most of the losses in May. The S&P 500 rose 29.points, or 1.1%, to 2,873. The Dow gained 263 points, or 1%, to close at 25,983. The Nasdaq climbed 126 points, or 1.7%, to 7,742. And the Russell 2000 picked up 10 points, or 0.7%, to 1,514.

UNDATED (AP) _ Energy futures have finished higher. Benchmark U.S. crude gained 2.7% to settle at $53.99 a barrel in New York today, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, closed 2.6% higher at $63.29 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline rose 1.8% to $1.74 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 2% to $1.82 per gallon. Natural gas added 0.6% to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

LONDON (AP) _ Facebook has dealt Huawei (WAH’-way) a fresh blow. Facebook has stopped letting its apps come pre-installed on smartphones sold by Huawei to comply with U.S. restrictions. The social network says it suspended providing software for Huawei to put on its devices while it reviews recently introduced U.S. sanctions. Facebook says users can still download Facebook on their own.

UNDATED (AP) _ Boeing knew of a flaw in a 737 Max safety alert system in 2017 but planned to wait three years to fix it. Two key members of Congress say the company only decided to speed up a fix to the problem after a Max crashed in Indonesia. Another crashed five months later in Ethiopia. In all, 346 people died. The feature, called an angle of attack or AoA alert, warns pilots when sensors might not be working properly.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _Top Tennessee Republicans are predicting economic harm if workers at Volkswagen’s car assembly plant in Chattanooga vote to unionize. With 1,700 workers scheduled to vote June 12-14, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Lee are following their predecessors’ blueprint. In 2014, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and then-Gov. Bill Haslam helped convince Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga to vote against unionization.