Stocks broadly higher…Home prices more affordable…FDA warns on ads for e-cigs

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks moved broadly higher for a fourth consecutive day as investors look to start June with a strong week after a downturn in May. Investors bought stocks and bonds after a report showing weaker than expected hiring in the U.S. last month appeared to boost the odds the Fed will have to cut interest rates in the coming months. The S&P rose 1.2% and is on track for its best week since late November.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Home prices are becoming slightly more affordable. Prices in 2018 climbed 4.5%, while incomes grew 3.2%. The gap appears to be narrowing in much of the country as gains in average hourly earnings have risen somewhat as the unemployment rate has fallen. Meanwhile, a slowdown in homebuying since 2018 has limited price gains in real estate and improved affordability.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Two key legislators want answers from Boeing and federal regulators about why the company waited more than a year to disclose that a safety alert in its 737 Max plane wasn’t working properly. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Rick Larsen of Washington sent letters to Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration seeking details on what they knew, when, and when airlines were told. The feature warns pilots when a sensor provides wrong information about the pitch of the plane’s nose.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Food and Drug Administration is sending warnings to companies that inappropriately pushed their e-cigarette formulas online through paid social media influencers on Facebook, Twitter and other websites. Regulators say the four companies failed to include mandatory warnings about the addictiveness of nicotine. Today’s action is the latest government effort to combat a rise in underage use of e-cigarettes, driven in part by viral marketing online.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An appeals court has lifted a judge’s injunction that blocked construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, and ordered a lawsuit by environmental and Native American groups dismissed, because President Donald Trump had revoked a 2017 permit allowing the $8 billion pipeline to be built. Trump then issued a new permit to take its place. Justice Department attorneys argued that the legal challenge of the pipeline’s environmental effects is now moot. However, it’s not clear if the ruling will have an immediate effect as the company that wants to build the line has already said it’s too late to begin work on the pipeline this year.