Stocks broadly higher…Hiring slows…Ram pickup truck recall

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are broadly higher in trading on Wall Street this morning as a lackluster report on hiring increases the odds the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the coming months. Investors bought bonds in anticipation of lower rates. Health care and household product companies posted early gains while financials declined. The S&P is on pace for its strongest week since late November.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ U.S. hiring slowed in May as employers added just 75,000 jobs, a sign that businesses may have become more cautious in the face of slowing global growth and widening trade conflicts. The tepid job growth, along with the rising pressures on the economy, makes it likelier that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the coming months.

DETORIT (AP) _ Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags might not inflate in a crash. The recall covers the Ram 1500 mainly from the 2019 model year, although the company has a small number of 2020 models. Fiat Chrysler says a software error can inadvertently disable the air bags and a device that tightens seat belts before a crash. Most of the recalled trucks are in North America. Nearly one-third of the affected 2019 U.S. models are still at dealers.

LONGON (AP) _ Facebook has stopped letting its apps come pre-installed on smartphones sold by Huawei (WAH’-way) to comply with U.S. restrictions, dealing a fresh blow to the Chinese tech giant. The social network says it has suspended providing software for Huawei to put on Facebook’s devices while it reviews recently introduced U.S. sanctions.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The beleaguered bookseller Barnes & Noble is being acquired by a hedge fund for $476 million. The national chain that many blamed for the demise of independent bookstores has been ravaged by Amazon.com and other online competitors. Independent bookstores have also persisted in the face of digital publishing. Barnes & Noble said in October that it might put itself up for sale.