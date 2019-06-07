Global shares mostly higher … May’s job figures out today … Walmart to deliver fresh groceries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher today on investor optimism about a possible trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico before tariffs take effect. France’s CAC 40 edged up 1.2% in early trading, Germany’s DAX added 0.6%, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 07%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.5% higher and South Korea’s Kospi inched up less than 0.1%.U.S. shares are set to drift higher with Dow and S&P futures each gaining 0.3%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With worries rising about trade wars and slower global growth, today’s jobs figures for May could serve as a reminder that the U.S. economy is still mostly in good shape. Economists have forecast that the government will report that employers added 185,000 jobs, a solid figure consistent with this year’s average monthly gain. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at a nearly 50-year low of 3.6%, according to data provider FactSet.

TOKYO (AP) _ Nissan wasn’t consulted on the proposed merger between its alliance partner Renault and Fiat Chrysler, but the Japanese automaker’s reluctance may have helped bring about the surprise collapse of the talks. Analysts say Nissan has the technology of electric vehicles and hybrids that Fiat Chrysler wanted, and others had underestimated Nissan’s reluctance. Fiat Chrysler left the talks, blaming the French government. France said it needed more time to win over Nissan.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is offering to have one of its employees deliver fresh groceries and put them in your refrigerator when you’re not home. The nation’s largest grocer says it will be offering the service this fall for more than one million customers in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Vero Beach, Florida. Later this year, the service, called InHome Delivery, will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee Republicans are predicting economic harm if workers at Volkswagen’s car assembly plant in Chattanooga vote to unionize. With 1,700 workers scheduled to vote June 12-14, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Lee are following their predecessors’ blueprint. In 2014, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and then-Gov. Bill Haslam helped convince Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga to vote 712-626 against unionization through United Auto Workers.