World stocks climb …Trump says progress needed to stop tariffs on Mexico … China’s Huawei to develop 5G with Russia’s MTS

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks climbed today on expectations that the European Central Bank may signal stronger support for the economy even if it leaves key policies unchanged. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 jumped 0.7% and the DAX in Germany added 0.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 was 0.6% higher. Japan’s Nikkei was almost flat while the Shanghai Composite index lost 1.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.3% Wall Street is positioned for gains, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Dow futures up 0.3%.

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Donald Trump says a “lot of progress” must be made to halt the import taxes he is holding out as a way to force Mexico to stanch the flow of Central American migrants flooding America’s southern border. Mexican and American officials are scrambling to stave off the threatened U.S. tariffs of 5% on Mexican imports before they are to take effect Monday. The officials claim progress in the White House talks.

BEIJING (AP) — Huawei (WAH’-way) Technologies has signed an agreement with the Russian telecom company MTS to develop next-generation “5G” networks. The deal was signed Wednesday in Moscow. China has been championing Huawei, the world’s biggest telecoms gear provider, as a national star as the company fights U.S. pressure on many countries to exclude it from nascent 5G networks. U.S. officials say Huawei is a security risk.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote today on giving wireless carriers permission to do more about robocalls. But don’t expect unwanted calls to disappear. A bill passed by the Senate would mandate next steps carriers must take, but it’s not a cure-all. And there are already concerns that scammers can outwit the latest moves to block such calls.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal says the government cannot deny spousal employment benefits to same-sex couples. It’s a ruling hailed as a major step forward for same-sex equality in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Although same-sex marriage is not recognized in Hong Kong, the Court of Final Appeal ruled last year that the same-sex partner of a British expatriate married abroad was entitled to equal visa treatment under immigration law.