Stocks mixed…Productivity strong…Trade deficit shrank

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are mixed in morning trading on Wall Street as the market watches for the latest developments in U.S. trade disputes with China and Mexico. Technology and energy companies posted early gains while banks declined. Tesla gained 4% on reports that the electric car maker is on pace to report a solid number of deliveries for the second quarter.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity grew at a strong 3.4% rate in the 1st quarter, the best showing in more than four years. It is an encouraging sign that productivity may finally be improving after a long stretch of weakness. If the current rebound continues, it would provide support for President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve a sustained 3% growth rate.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The U.S. trade deficit shrank in April, but the politically sensitive deficit with China moved higher. The Commerce Department says the gap between the goods and services the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad fell 2.1% to $50.8 billion in April from March. The deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 29.7% to $26.9 billion.

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The European Central Bank has taken action to support the economy in the 19-country eurozone, joining other major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to fears about global trade conflicts. The ECB said Thursday it would extend the earliest date for an interest rate increase from year-end to mid-2020. Its benchmark rates are currently at record lows.

CHICAGO (AP) — A rising share of older Americans is forgoing the concept of a traditional retirement at the age of 65, a trend that some younger workers aren’t particularly thrilled to see. A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that workers under the age of 50 were significantly more likely to view America’s aging workforce as a negative development when compared with their older counterparts. About 4 in 10 respondents ages 18 to 49 and 44% of the youngest respondents ages 18 to 29 said they consider the trend to be a bad thing for American workers.