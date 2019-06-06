Stocks continue upward trend… headlines go here … US-Mexico trade talks under way in Washington

UNDATED (AP) _ Stocks finish higher for a third straight day as investors hope U.S. and Mexican officials can reach a deal that avoids tariffs on goods from Mexico. The S&P 500 gained 17 points, or 0.6%, to close at 2,843. The benchmark index is up 3.3% so far this week. The Dow Jones industrials rose 181 points, or 0.7%, to 25,720. The Nasdaq added 40 points, or 0.5%, to 7,615. But the Russell 2000 index dropped 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,503.

UNDATED (AP) _ Oil prices have rebounded after a steep sell-off a day earlier. Benchmark U.S. crude gained 1.8% to settle at $52.90 a barrel in New York. Brent crude oil, the international standard, closed 1.7% higher at $61.67 a barrel. In London. U.S. crude has fallen in five of the past six weeks amid signs that China’s economic growth is slowing. Despite today’s increase, it remains 20.7% below its 2019 closing high of $66.30 in April.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. is “encouraged” by Mexico’s latest proposals to head off U.S. tariffs by stepping up efforts to halt illegal immigration over the southern border. But Pence says that, at this point, tariffs still are set to take effect on Monday. He adds that tariffs will go up “if we don’t see the results that we need to see.” The vice president says President Donald Trump “is going to stand firm.”

NEW YORK (AP) _ Google will start its Stadia streaming game service in November _ but initially only as part of a $130 bundle that includes hardware and a pass for a friend. Google won’t offer stand-alone subscriptions, for $10 a month, until next year. Stadia is Google’s attempt to make traditional video game consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation obsolete.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Telecom regulators have voted to let phone companies block unwanted calls by default, which could be a powerful new tool against robocalls _ if phone companies do it. They’re not required to. And they are also allowed to charge for it. There are other fronts in the war against robocalls, but even so, phone spam might not disappear. There are already concerns that scammers can outwit the latest moves in the arms race.