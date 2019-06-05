Good day on Wall Street…Report: Possible tentative deal for Renault?…GM adds roads available for semi-autonomous driving system

UNDATED (AP) _ Stocks have finished broadly higher on Wall Street, although a sharp drop in the price of oil tempered the gains. The S&P 500 index added 22 points, or 0.8%, to close at 2,826. The Dow Jones industrials rose 207 points, or 0.8%, to 25,539. And the Nasdaq gained 48 points, or 0.6%, to 7,575. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 1.77 points, or 0.1%, to 1,506.

PARIS (AP) _ French government and Fiat Chrysler have reportedly reached a tentative deal on terms for the carmaker’s potential merger with France’s Renault. A person briefed on the matter says the deal is a good sign but no guarantee the merger proposed by Fiat Chrysler will be approved. The French government owns 15% of Renault.

DETROIT (AP) _ General Motors is adding 70,000 miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada to the area where its Cadillac Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system can run, including some with cross traffic similar to those that have confused Tesla’s Autopilot system. Currently, the GM system can travel on 130,000 miles of limited -access highways that don’t have crossing traffic or intersections.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ YouTube’s new hate speech policies will prohibit videos with white supremacy and neo-Nazi viewpoints. The changes come as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online services face mounting concern that the services allow extremism. The video streaming company says it has already made it more difficult to find such videos, but it’s now removing them outright.

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Amazon says it expects to be delivering orders to shoppers’ homes by drones in the coming months. The online shopping giant did not give exact timing or say which locations the self-driving drones will be making deliveries. The company says the new drones are able to detect and avoid people, pets and laundry clothes lines in customer’s backyards when landing.